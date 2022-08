Bogdan "Bo" Zaric, 62, passed away at All Saints Ascension Hospital, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday August 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sava Cemetery Chapel, Libertyville, IL. The family will receive guests at St. Sava Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the St. Sava Cemetery. Please see Strouf Funeral Home website for full obituary. www.Strouf.com