Bobby “Tojo” Charles Waters
Bobby “Tojo” Charles Waters

Bobby Charles “Tojo” Waters, 72, was called Home by his Heavenly Father, on Monday, November 11, 2019. His Homegoing Service will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, this Friday, November 15th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joseph A. Pipes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Veterans Section of Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

