Bobby "Lionel" N. Edwards

November 26, 1949 – October 12, 2019
RACINE – Bobby Neal “Lionel” Edwards, age 69; passed away, surrounded with the love of his family, on Saturday, October 12th at home – following a courageous battle with cancer. A lifetime resident, Bobby was born in Mississippi on November 26, 1949 to Earl and Willie Lee (nee: Johnson) Edwards. He was a 1969 graduate of Washington Park High School. With a profound faith in God, Bobby was a proud member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church. Riding motorcycles was his passion and bringing joy to his family and friends meant everything! Surviving are his loving wife, Amy DeCaire-Edwards; children, Danae (Steve Holling) Edwards and Travis (Amy) Edwards; grandchildren, Jada Durfey and Trevor Edwards; father, Earl Edwards; brother and sisters, James (Debbie) Edwards, Ernestine Banks, Regina (Tarlochan) Rangi, Lolisa (Paul) Young and Charmane March; sister-in-law, Julie Edwards; first wife, Rhonda (Dave) Berby; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family & devoted friends – too many to mention all by name. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Lee Edwards; sister, Mary Edwards; brother, Roy Edwards; in-laws, father and mother: Duane and Donna DeCaire; brothers: Danny, Duane, and Scott DeCaire.
Services celebrating Bobby’s amazing life will be held on Friday, October 25th at 12:00 P.M. in Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3303 Nicholson Road in Franksville, with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be at Christian Faith Fellowship Church on Friday, October 25th from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.
A heartfelt note of thanks for the compassionate care and support given to Bobby and our family in his time of need to Dr. Bandealy, staff at Aurora Cancer Center, Kenosha WI, and staff of Aurora at Home. Also, special thanks to all our family & friends for the love and support extended during Bobby’s journey. May God bless all of you!
