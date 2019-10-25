July 19, 1960 — October 21, 2019
Bobby Lee Ward, Sr., 59, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Bobby was born on July 19, 1960 in Racine, born the son of Lee Evans Williams and Betty Jean Ward. On March 16, 2000, he married Gail Ward in Racine. He is a graduate of Park High School and worked in production for Chrysler. Bobby loved playing basketball, fishing, playing the blues and washing his cars. He loved being with his friends, especially his family and taking his wife, Gail, out to eat.
Bobby will be deeply missed by his wife, Gail, beloved Mother-In-Law Annie Daniel, sisters Veronica Belcher and Tina Brown and step-brother Michael (Lorraine) Williams. He will be missed by grandchildren Justice, Tyler, and Lexus Wallace and two great-grandchildren. He will be missed by sister and brother-in-laws Carol Coleman, Michael Coleman, Allison Coleman, Chad (Jessica) Daniel, Virginia Whitfield, and Betty Jean Hook. He is survived by step-sisters, step-brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, two children Brandylon Wallace-Ward and Bobby Ward, Jr., sister, Cheryl Jean Ward, brother, Willie Brown, grandparents Clifton and Mattie Ward, step-father Hugh Thomas Daniel, and sister-in-laws Sandra Ewing and Lea Coleman.
Funeral services will be held at Strouf Funeral Home, 1001 High Street on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive guests at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
STROUF FUNERAL HOME
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
