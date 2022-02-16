Bob L. Cain

Oct. 23, 1944—Feb. 7, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Bob Cain, 77, previously of Beulah, MI passed away at Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pleasant Prairie, WI on February 7, 2022.

His great love was his family and home. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Navy. His lifelong passion for cars led him to a career as an auto mechanic.

Bob was preceded in death by parents, Leroy Cain and Virginia (Horne) Boomer. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Diane (Richardson) Cain and children: Kimberly (Cain) Alcazar, Bobbie (Tara) Cain, Jr. and Kenneth (Joanna) Cain; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in Michigan at a later date.