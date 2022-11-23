June 26, 1944—November 15, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Blanca Iris Vizcarrondo (Pena), age 78, of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Blanca was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico on June 26, 1944, to the late Antonio and Delores (nee: Torrales) Vizcarrondo. Blanca, and her only son Jose, made the exciting move from Puerto Rico to Bronx, New York in 1975 and in 1978 they moved to Racine, WI to be with family.

Blanca worked at Racine Plating and Elwood Corporation. She was an extremely hard worker and took great pride in her work.

Blanca was a sports enthusiast and was a loyal Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. Her love of sports never shined more brightly than when she was attending one of her grandchildren’s sporting events. Her devoted presence earned her the nickname “Grandma Blanca” from their teammates and friends. Her grandkids were the joy of her life and she tried to make it to all of their activities. Cooking traditional Puerto Rican dishes for her entire family gave her joy. We will all miss her delicious meals. Blanca was a generous and loving woman but loved her family most above all.

She is survived by her son, Jose (Susan) Pena. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Michael (Stephanie) Pena, Kayla (Bryan Chesin) Pena, Rachel (Ryan Chadek) Pena; great-grandchildren: Gianna, Maverick, Joelle, Brantley, and Penelope; sisters: Carmen (Felix Rivera), Gladys (Raul) Rosario; brother, Luis Vizcarrondo; niece, Debralee (Zachary) Cookson and their children: Olivia and Lincoln. She will be sadly missed by her best friend, Olga Rios and many other relatives and friends. Blanca was preceded in death by her parents: Antonio and Delores; and her brother, Antonio Vizcarrondo Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00am – 12:00pm with a service to follow. The family would like to thank Dr. Kaza, Dr. Johnson, and the Ascension At Home team for their kind and compassionate care of Blanca. Her unending devotion to the Lord brings us comfort that she was welcomed into heaven with open arms.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404