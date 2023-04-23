RACINE - Blanca E. Morrow, 84, was reunited with her husband in heaven, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Blanca was born in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico on January 1, 1939, the daughter of the late Hermenegildo and Aurora (nee: Trevino) Villarreal. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Blanca was employed by Western Publishing for 38 years, retiring in 1999. It was there she met her best friend and husband of 32 years, John Morrow. They married February 1, 1984, and they were inseparable. Blanca described her time with John as the best time of her life. They looked forward to their daily walks in their neighborhood of 38 years which was filled with friendly hellos between neighbors and friends. Blanca taught herself to sew, knit and crochet. She would knit kids hats & scarves all year and donate them before it got cold. If a baby was on the way, they were blessed with a blanket handmade with love from Blanca. She loved cooking and baking for family and friends; and her family and friends loved her cooking! Donald Duck was one of her most favorite things. She has hundreds of stuffed animals and figurines.