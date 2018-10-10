Try 1 month for 99¢

CAMP DOUGLAS—Blaine Thomas Stabbe, CPO USNR Retired, Vietnam Veteran, USPS Branch 2 Letter Carrier retired. Died at home Oct.5, 2018, with his wife Connie at his side.

Blaine did things his own way, from his version of ‘Happy Birthday’ to all holiday decorations made of plastic. He never answered a question with a simple yes or no. This kind gentle man who took care of family first, has left us too soon. ‘Stabster’ had asked for donations to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter, Tomah, WI. Please no flowers. His final words’ tell’ Nagerski ‘and’ Putt-Putt ‘good bye.

A visitation for Blaine will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning, October 11, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. followed by Full Military Honors. A private family interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

