Blaine Martin Lemke

July 14, 1927—January 11, 2019.
RACINE – Blaine M. Lemke, 91, passed away at Villa at Lincoln Park on Friday, January 11, 2019.
He was born in Minneapolis on July 14, 1927, the son of the late Martin and Etta Lemke. Blaine proudly served his nation with the U.S Air Force. In 1950 he married Lorraine Kortegast. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2018.
Blaine enjoyed fishing, cheering for the Packers and Cubs, reading and being in the company of his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Lemke; his granddaughter, Sandra (Steven Burdo) Lemke; his great grandchildren, Owen, Logan and Noah Lemke and Ava Burdo all of Racine; his sister, Arlene Bodi of Hot Springs, AR; as well as nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Neil Lemke, Douglas (Bertha) Lemke and brother-in-law, Al Bodi.
A private service and interment with military honors was held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
