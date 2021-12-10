December 12, 1960 – December 4, 2021

RACINE—Binh Xuan To, age 60, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of his family, on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Binh was born in Phu Quoc, Vietnam on December 12, 1960 to To Van Hung and Huynh Thi Ba. He came to the United States in 1979. He was united in marriage to Hoa Le Chau in 2004. With a profound work ethic, Binh was a current and longtime machinist with Elwood-Gettys. Among his interests, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his granddaughter, family and friends.

Surviving are his loving wife, Hoa; sons: Justin (Chantea) Tappa and Michael (Thao) Chau; grandchildren: Adrien, Blake, Jase, Camden and Linh; brother, Hung (Chi); niece, Kayla; nephew, Ryan To; sisters in Vietnam: Thang and Thao; sister-in-law, Ngan (Brett) Hartgerink; nieces: Nancy (Aaron Gunn), Nina, and Lyn (Meghan)Dang; along with many other nieces and nephews in Vietnam. Binh was preceded in death by sisters: Tai and Tien; and brothers: Hanh and Phuc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church (7963 S. 116th Street in Franklin, WI 53132) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Joseph Thien Dinh officiating. Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, December 12, 2021 (Binh’s 61st Birthday) from 6:00–9:00 p.m. A donation box will be set up and all proceeds will be sent to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A special note of thanks to Dr. Michael Mullane and to Aurora Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Binh’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

