June 8, 1966—Jan. 1, 2023

Billy Ray Petty, Sr. departed from his earthly presence at the age of 56, on January 1, 2023.

Billy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Victoria Petty; his boys whom he loved dearly and was very proud of DeAndre Petty, Billy “Bear” Petty, Jr., Dezmond Petty, Rakeem (Adarryn) Lockridge- Jennings, Ernest High, Bryan Lee-Harper and Anthony (Tina) Sims; his grandchildren: DeAndre, Jr., De’Asia, Brianna, De’Miyah , DeAmar’e, DeArrie, Na’liyah, Brooklyn, Billy III, William, Dezmond, Jr., Anthony, Jr., KeiArriea, Jayceon; and great-grandson, A’sahd; his sisters: Pearlette “Missy” Petty, Wileen (Roosevelt) Sims, Vanessa Petty; brother, Robert Petty, Jr., Stanley Gates; honorary sister and brother: Carolyn “Boonie” (Kelly) Burriel, Michael Shepard and Lakazia “Shun” Ellis; mother-in-law, Sharon J. Lee; sisters-in-law: Laura Lee and Denise Simmons; aunts: Jewel Petty, Paulette Turner, Vera Sanders, Annie Ruth Howell and Carole Forman; uncle, Morris Sanders; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention by name.

He is preceded in death by both parents; sisters: Theresa Hawkins, Gladys “Brenda” Sanders; and nephew, Tyrese Brown.

Homegoing Services celebrating Billy’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday (TODAY), February 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Willie Scott officiating. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 am – 11:00 am.

