{{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1929 – September 12, 2019

GREENDALE, WI – Surrounded by her loving family, Billie joined her loving husband, Glenn, in Eternal Rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 90.

Beloved mother of Michael (Dawn), Terry (Kathy), Nancy (Randy) Gentz, Jane (Bill) Pierce, James (Lori), Janet (Dr. Dennis) Brown and Diane Steeno. Dear grandmother of Adam, Laura, Jason, Kevin, Jamie, Jessica, Samantha, Ricky, Sara, Stacey and Tyler. Cherished great grandma of 9, also survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Thomas Hay and her sister Patricia Knop.

Visitation at Christ United Methodist Church, 5200 S. 48th St. Greenfield, on Sunday September 15, from 2 P.M.—4 P.M. Funeral service at 4 P.M. Private burial at Arlington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Christ United Methodist Church, Zilber Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Forever in our hearts, We will miss you Billie Boo.

Max Sass and Sons Funeral Home

Mission Hills Directors

414-427-0707

maxsass.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments