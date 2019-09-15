February 22, 1929 – September 12, 2019
GREENDALE, WI – Surrounded by her loving family, Billie joined her loving husband, Glenn, in Eternal Rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 90.
Beloved mother of Michael (Dawn), Terry (Kathy), Nancy (Randy) Gentz, Jane (Bill) Pierce, James (Lori), Janet (Dr. Dennis) Brown and Diane Steeno. Dear grandmother of Adam, Laura, Jason, Kevin, Jamie, Jessica, Samantha, Ricky, Sara, Stacey and Tyler. Cherished great grandma of 9, also survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Thomas Hay and her sister Patricia Knop.
Visitation at Christ United Methodist Church, 5200 S. 48th St. Greenfield, on Sunday September 15, from 2 P.M.—4 P.M. Funeral service at 4 P.M. Private burial at Arlington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Christ United Methodist Church, Zilber Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Forever in our hearts, We will miss you Billie Boo.
