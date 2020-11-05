Racine – Billie Lynn Johnson, 69, known to his family and friends as “Butchie” and ”Jab Dogg”, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Racine on January 10, 1951, son of the late Lonzo and Chinnie (Née: Burks) Johnson.

Billie graduated from Washington Park High School in 1969. He then graduated from Gateway Technical College with an Associate Degree in Business. Billie proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He was an Expediter for Johnson Wax until his retirement. He enjoyed having and driving nice cars. He was a sports lover and enjoyed rooting for his local home teams. Billie also enjoyed playing pool and darts with his Mr. Kool’s family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and being a volunteer math tutor at Gateway Technical College.