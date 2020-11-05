January 10, 1951—October 27, 2020
Racine – Billie Lynn Johnson, 69, known to his family and friends as “Butchie” and ”Jab Dogg”, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Racine on January 10, 1951, son of the late Lonzo and Chinnie (Née: Burks) Johnson.
Billie graduated from Washington Park High School in 1969. He then graduated from Gateway Technical College with an Associate Degree in Business. Billie proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He was an Expediter for Johnson Wax until his retirement. He enjoyed having and driving nice cars. He was a sports lover and enjoyed rooting for his local home teams. Billie also enjoyed playing pool and darts with his Mr. Kool’s family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and being a volunteer math tutor at Gateway Technical College.
Billie leaves to cherish his memory, his brothers and sisters, Martha Souter, Charles (Rosalind) Johnson, Dorothy (Jessie) Robinson, Joyce (Claude) Caldwell, Chris Johnson, Sr.; nieces and nephews, Wendy Souter, Ronald “Fidel” Robinson, Sr., Staci Kimmons, Brittany Johnson, Courtney Johnson, Chris Johnson, Jr.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Q Harrison Terry, Alexis Terry, Miles Terry, Tiffany Robinson, Ronald “Fidel” Robinson, Jr., Fadarious (Krista) Robinson, Bryce Johnson, Julian Robinson, Lexi Johnson, Alonzo Johnson, Kyla Adams; great-great-nieces and nephews, Harper Alaka, Cain Robinson, Kouper Robinson, Siadh Aloni; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to his parents, Billie is preceded in death by his brother, John Johnson; and great-niece, Tysheka Robinson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, 4:00pm until 7:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Private services will be held for Billie’s family. Burial will be private at West Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to Annie and the Ascension ICU Staff, and Davita from the Dialysis Center for the love and care given to Billie during this difficult time.
