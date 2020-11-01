 Skip to main content
Billie Lenn Johnson

January 10, 1951 – October 27, 2020

RACINE – Billie Lynn Johnson, 69, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Billie’s life and homegoing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

