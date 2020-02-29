Billie Jean Burkhardt

Billie Jean lived in Racine her entire life, retiring from Western Publishing. She enjoyed playing cards, feeding the birds, and going out to eat. She was a feisty woman who fought for what she believed in. More than anything, she loved her husband, Edward Burkhardt, of Racine who survives her. Many thanks to Rebecca and Amber for their hard work and dedication. Additional thanks to the wonderful caregivers of Magnolia Hill and Seasons Hospice.