May 1, 1931—February 17, 2020

Billee-marie Cote (Hansen) passed away early Monday, February 17, 2020 and will be laid to rest at Charlotte Memorial Garden and Cemetery in Port Charlotte, Florida.

She was born in Racine, WI May 1, 1931, daughter of Warren and Mary (Nee: Hamacher) Hansen.

Upon graduation from Park High School she married the love of her life Robert Cote on June 25, 1949. After their life in Racine and raising their 3 children, they moved to Florida in 1983. Shortly after, they became full time RVers traveling throughout the United States. After 5 years of travel and enjoying their life and companionship together they resettled in Florida.

Billee-marie will be dearly missed by her three children son Exor Cote (Robert Polubinsky) of Port Charlotte FL, James Cote (Debbie Rush) of Port Charlotte FL, and daughter Pam Viroglio (Jack) of Racine WI. Sister Penny Zaden and Sister-in-law Jacqueline Killips (Braun). Two grandchildren Nicole Gilliam (Mike), and Kristie Cushman (Chad). Great grandchildren Christian, Meghan, Caleb, Ayja and Eli. Great great grandchild Adonis and nieces and nephews.