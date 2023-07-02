EGG HARBOR—Bill John Edwards, 79, of the Town of Egg Harbor, died peacefully at home, Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Judy; daughter, Jennifer Edwards of Racine; grandchildren: Jessica Edwards, Jonathan Lemke, Christopher Gissel, and Kadi Edwards; as well as great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be Friday, July 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church (7973 State Highway 57, Baileys Harbor, WI, 54202), with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Bill’s name appreciated for Immanuel Lutheran Church (P.O. Box 115, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202; immanuel-lutheran.org); or Peninsula Gun Club (3702 Juddville Road, Fish Creek, WI 54212; www.peninsulagunclub.com).

