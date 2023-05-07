Bill J. Barnes

RACINE - Bill J. Barnes, 86 of Racine formally of Union Grove, passed away at The Woods of Caledonia Assisted Living.

Bill was born March 3, 1937, in Waukegan, to William and Margaret (nee Schwab) Barnes. His early life was spent in Kansasville and Union Grove, where he graduated from Union Grove Union High School.

Bill served in the United States Army from 1959-1960, after the Army he became a Chef. Bill worked as a chef at the Racine Country Club and Elmwood Bar and Grill in Racine. He owned and operated Thompkins Restaurant in Racine and retired from Apple Holler. He was a former member of Union Grove Baptist Church and former Scout Master in Union Grove and was the President of Jaycees.

Bill enjoyed reading Louis L'Amoure books, watching John Wayne movies and loved The Green Bay Packers.

Bill is survived by his sons; Billiam (Teresa) and Brian; grandchildren; Brandon, Brittany, Steven, Jeremy, Joshua, Cassandra; 5 great grandchildren with one on the way. He is further survived by a sister Rhoda Wiesneth.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Rodger and Merwin and sister; Betty.

Memorials are suggested to the Boy Scouts of Union Grove Troop 350.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Woods of Caledonia for their care and compassion.

Funeral Services will take place at Noon on Wednesday May 10, 2023, at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Wednesday May 10th at the funeral home from 10am until 11:45am.

