Beverly M. Vite
RACINE — Beverly M. Vite, 82, passed away in the Woods of Caledonia, on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 20th, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 20th, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place, later, at Graceland Cemetery. The family wishes to acknowledge the entire staff of the Woods of Caledonia for the compassion and care they gave Beverly during her final days.
Please see our website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
552-9000
