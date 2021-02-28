1931—2021
Beverly M. Sewell (nee: Gynild), 89, of Rochester, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home.
Born in Fargo, North Dakota on May 14, 1931, she was the daughter of Arne and Lila (nee: Fitzgerald) Gynild. Her early life was spent in Spring Valley, Minnesota and she earned her nursing degree in Rochester, Minnesota.
On February 6, 1954 in Daly City, California, she married the love of her life, Lawrence Sewell. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2019. Beverly worked as a Registered Nurse and Unit Director at Southern Wisconsin Center and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.
Beverly is survived by her children, Eric (Judy) Sewell, Tracy (Phillip) Lancour, Rachel (Richard) Fleming, Lisa (Dale) Yoder, Sara Sewell and Larry (Kim) Sewell; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Nancy O’Reilly. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters, Gloria Porter and Linda Anderson.
The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics or Aurora at Home Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Burlington, Wisconsin on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:00PM. Beverly will be laid to rest at Rochester Cemetery immediately following Mass.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.