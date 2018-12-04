March 4, 1926—November 30, 2018
SOMERS – Mrs. Beverly M. Hansen, 92, passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Friday November 30, 2018.
A lifelong resident of Racine, she was born on March 4, 1926, the daughter of the late William and Ella (nee: Pedersen) Allen. A woman of strong faith, Bev was a member of Emaus (Emmaus) Lutheran Church her entire life. Bev graduated from Washington Park High School in 1944. She was united in marriage to Chris S. Hansen on August 17, 1946.
Bev and Chris owned and operated Hiawatha Farm on the corner of Hwy H and KR in Kenosha County. A self-taught bookkeeper, she worked as a tax preparer for H & R Block for a period of time. In retirement, Bev and Chris enjoyed golfing, taking many golfing vacations with friends. After Chris’s death she continued golfing in the Ives Grove women’s golf league. She also loved sewing, knitting, gardening and traveling with her family; including two trips to Denmark. Bev was a lifelong avid reader and in recent years she enjoyed water aerobics with her friends.
She is survived by her son, David J. ( Donna nee: George) Hansen of Jacksonville, FL, Connie (Bob) Syslack of Somers; her grandchildren, Pamela (Alex) Matalobos, Angela (Ron) Milligan both of Jacksonville, Katie Syslack of Somers, Theo Syslack of Milwaukee; her great grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew, Cassie and Hannah Matalobos and Logan and Nicklas Plaisted all of Jacksonville; her sisters and brother, Evelyn (James) Graves of Fort Collins, CO, William Allen, Jr. and Carol (Bob) Powaser both of Racine; as well as dear nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by Chris on January 22, 2007 and their son, Roger Hansen on Nov. 4, 1964.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Emaus Lutheran Church (1925 Summit Ave.) on Thursday, December 6, 2018 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Marcy Wieties officiating. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Emaus Lutheran Church or Mainspring Academy (a school for autistic children) 6867 Southpoint Dr. North Suite 103, Jacksonville, FL 32216.
The Hansen family extends a heartfelt thank you to Aurora at Home for the loving and professional attention provided while Beverly was under their care.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
