SOMERS – Mrs. Beverly M. Hansen, 92, passed away at her residence on Friday, November 30, 2018.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Emaus Lutheran Church (1925 Summit Ave.) on Thursday, December 6, 2018 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Marcy Wieties officiating. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials have been suggested to Emaus Lutheran Church or Mainspring Academy (a school for autistic children) 6867 Southpoint Dr. North Suite 103, Jacksonville, FL 32216.
Please see Tuesday’s paper for a complete obituary. You may also go to the funeral home’s website for more information.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
