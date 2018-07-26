Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Beverly M. Haas (Nee: Larsen)

September 10, 1931—July 24, 2018

We lost our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Beverly M. Haas, 86, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

She was born in Racine on September 10, 1931, daughter of the late Walter and Theresa (Née: Mastiaux) Larsen.

Beverly was united in marriage to the love of her life, Floyd L. Haas, on July 31, 1954. Floyd preceded her in death on December 11, 2010.

Beverly was a homemaker and loved her family tremendously. She was happiest when she was with her family and cherished every moment she was able to spend with them. She loved playing Bingo with her friends at Elizabeth Gardens. Beverly enjoyed decorating her home, bird watching, and never missed an episode of The Young and the Restless. She was an avid rooster and paperweight collector. She liked reading, knitting, and taking Sunday drives to just about anywhere.

‘Every room you were in was brighter because of you. We love you.’

Beverly leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Diane (Steve) Mudrak, Denise Krueger, Lawrence Haas; grandchildren, Dana (Angie) Ballewske, Daniel (Jennifer) Krueger, Jay (Amanda) Mudrak, Janet (Matt) Carpino; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Sam, Griffin, Aubree, Berkleigh, Jameson, Luca; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Haas; and parents, Walter and Theresa Larsen.

A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Richard Molter officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30am until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to St. Catherine’s High School.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to Dr. Pamulapati and the unit 2D staff at Ascension – All Saints as well as the entire staff at Elizabeth Gardens for the love and care given to Beverly and our family at this difficult time.

