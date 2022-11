RACINE—Beverly L. Kimberlain, 92, of Racine, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Monday, November 14, 2022. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, November 19th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Zarling officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.