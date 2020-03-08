Beverly Keller
RACINE – Beverly (nee: Hand) Keller, 96, passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Please see Wednesday’s newspaper or the funeral home website for full obituary information.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479

www.sturinofuneralhome.com

