Beverly June Paricka
September 29, 1950 – September 29, 2020

Beverly June Paricka, 70, of Dike passed away peacefully on her birthday, Tuesday, September 29 at St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids.

She was born September 29, 1950 in Racine, Wisconsin, daughter of Norbert and Flora (LaRose) Klinkhammer. She married her true love, Joseph Paricka, on May 27, 1972 in Racine, Wisconsin and were married 48 years.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday October 30th.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

