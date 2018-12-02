1932- 2018
Beverly Johnson, Sr. was born on January 19, 1932 in Enterprise, Mississippi to the union of Booker T. & Pinkie Lee (nee: Beverly) Johnson. He was the second of six children.
Beverly received his formal education in Enterprise, MS. He moved to Racine, WI in 1950. He worked for American Motors Corporation/Chrysler and retired after 30 years of service. He also provided janitorial services for St. Luke’s Hospital and various jobs while working at AMC/Chrysler. After retiring he then established Johnson Enterprises, a janitorial service for various businesses. His business thrived for 30 years until he was no longer able to perform the physical work required.
Beverly devoted his life to Jesus Christ at an early age. He was very independent, spunky and selfless. He enjoyed photography, watching sports and was an avid wine collector. He also coached Little League baseball. He spent his life helping others and always put the needs of others before his own.
Beverly departed this life on Sunday, November 25, 2018. He was preceded in death by his father: Booker T. Johnson, his mother: Pinkie Lee (Beverly) Johnson, his brothers: Joseph (Eula) Johnson & Horace Johnson and his sisters: Elizabeth Berry, Sallie Kirkwood & Maggie Mae Pipkins; his daughter-in-law: Dawn C. (Calloway) Johnson.
Beverly leaves to cherish his memory: beloved wife: Ruth Ann (Thomas) Johnson of Racine, WI; 2 sons: Beverly Johnson, Jr.; Brian D. (Karen) Johnson; daughter: LaTasha A. (nee: Johnson) Wallace all of Racine, WI; grandchildren: David M. Johnson, Billy J. Wallace, Jr. and Booker T. J. Wallace of Racine, WI; Melissa D Johnson, Daniel M. B. Johnson and Brandon T. (Laura) Johnson of Milwaukee, WI; 9 great-grandchildren: godson; Jeffrey J. Anderson, Sr and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, acquaintances and friends that he cherished.
A Special Thank You to DaVita Dialysis Staff & Ascension All Saints Staff
A celebration of His Life will be held on Monday, December 3, 2018, 11:00am, at St. Paul MBC, 1123 Center St., in Racine, WI. Visitation will be In the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.