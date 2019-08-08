November 5, 1924 — August 3, 2019
RACINE — Beverly Jane Mandli, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9:00—11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy. 32.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
