Beverly J. Konicek

Feb. 14, 1934—May 2, 2022

Beverly J. Konicek, 88, passed away on May 2, 2022, with her husband, Milt Konicek at her side. Bev is survived by her loving husband, Milt; four children: (Melinda, Merideth, Matt, Dan); twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Cross Lutheran Church, Lutheran Social Services, or the Metropolitan Opera. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.

