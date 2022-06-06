Feb. 14, 1934—May 2, 2022
Beverly J. Konicek, 88, passed away on May 2, 2022, with her husband, Milt Konicek at her side. Bev is survived by her loving husband, Milt; four children: (Melinda, Merideth, Matt, Dan); twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Cross Lutheran Church, Lutheran Social Services, or the Metropolitan Opera. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
