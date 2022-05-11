Feb. 14, 1934—May 2, 2022

Beverly J. Konicek, 88, passed away on May 2, 2022, with her husband, Milt Konicek, and family and friends, at her side.

Bev was born February 14, 1934, in Oak Park, Illinois, to John and Melinda Louise Boher. Her early years were spent in Berwyn, Illinois, where Bev and Milt met during their High School years. Sweethearts forever, Bev and Milt were married on December 19, 1954. They moved together to Durham, North Carolina, to Duke University where the couple’s honeymoon was celebrated at the 1955 Orange Bowl Game. Bev and Milt shared a lifetime of memories, 68 years of marriage, and relished the relationships and moments spent with friends and family.

In addition to being a school teacher in both public and local parochial schools, Bev enjoyed investing in her community, helping to launch Burlington’s first Montessori school which included support for our local migrant community. Bev was an active community member whose interests included bridge, book clubs, walking with a friend, opera, stitchery, and taking care of their home. Bev served on Burlington’s Cross Lutheran Church Council for six years, and was honored to be a delegate for the Synod Bishop’s Board for six years. Bev volunteered throughout her lifetime, and most recently served on the Burlington City Library Board for nine years, and the Lakeside Library Board for four years.

Bev is survived by her loving husband, Milt Konicek. As recently as this year, the two traveled to Florida to visit their children. She was exceedingly proud of her family and delighted in the company of her great-grandchildren: Caden, Aubrey, Ryan, and Teagan.

Bev is also survived by four children: Melinda Bak, Merideth Konkel (Joe), Matthew Konicek (Dawn), and Dan Konicek (Dana). A dozen grandchildren similarly celebrate the memory of their grandmother: Brittany Dawkins (CJ), Simone Nasry (Danny), Antone Bak (Whitney), Dane Konkel, Caleb Bak, Skye Konkel, Emily Konicek (Corbin), Emma Bak (Isaac), Danny Konicek (Kristine), MJ Konicek (Hannah), Nate Konicek, and Jack Konicek.

A Memorial Service will be held at Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Cross Lutheran Church, Lutheran Social Services, or the Metropolitan Opera.

