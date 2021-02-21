November 4, 1929—February 14, 2021
KENOSHA — Beverly J. Kirchner, age 91, passed away on February 14, 2021 at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek. She was born on November 4, 1929 to parents Arthur and Ella (nee: Timm) Adler in Racine.
She was educated in Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School in 1947. After graduation, she worked for the Wisconsin Gas Company until her marriage. On February 17, 1951, she was united in marriage to Richard Kirchner at Epiphany Lutheran Church. They were married for 54 years until his passing in 2005. Richard and Beverly were dairy farmers in Somers for many years until 1990.
Beverly was longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Union Grove. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and playing the piano. The meals Beverly prepared were the type memories are made of; her prowess about the kitchen was enviable. She was a kindhearted woman of faith and felt her greatest accomplishment in life was her family. Beverly will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Carol (Dale) Pearson of Green Bay, Jean Reuter of Burlington, Jon (Jeanne) Kirchner of Racine, David (Judy) Kirchner of Somers, and Karen (Rich) Puder of Sturtevant; grandchildren, Peter (Zara) Pearson, Greta (Joe) Scaffidi, Julie (Brian) Statema, Laura (Kyle) Kelly, Alex (Jackie) Kirchner, Colin (Lindsay) Kirchner, Daniel (Chaesta) Kirchner, Emily (Michael) Meckstroth, Michael (Sierra) Puder, and Alissa (Noah) Schriefer; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; sisters, Evelyn (Charles) Wuerker, Dorothy (Charles) Gurneau; nephew, Lee Wuerker.
Graveside services were held at Green Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church and Seasons Hospice are appreciated.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
