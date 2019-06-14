{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly I. Orth

November 28, 1933 — May 29, 2019

Beverly I. Orth (Peterson) 85, formerly of Union Grove, passed away May 29, 2019 in St. Joseph, MI.

Beverly will be laid to rest next to her husband Dean at Rochester Cemetery in Rochester at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Details and those wishing to leave a message for the family @ www.starks-menchinger.com.

