Try 1 month for 99¢
Beverly E. Sorenson

June 8, 1936—January 10, 2019

RACINE—Beverly E. Sorenson, 82, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Beverly was born in Wisconsin Rapids on June 8, 1936 to Irvin and Esther (nee: Ehlert) Polansky. She graduated with a Journalism degree from UW-Oshkosh. Beverly was employed as a HUC at St. Catherine’s Hospital. She served on the Literacy council and spent time listening to kids read at the school. Beverly enjoyed golfing and playing cards. She was a member of the Bridge club and gardening club. Beverly also played Sheepshead on Tuesdays at Harbor Light.

Beverly is survived by her husband Alan of Racine, Children Catherine (David) Smith of Australia and Mark Sorenson of Fredonia, 4 grandchildren, brother Rev. Roger (Erica) Polansky of Rochester, MN, Aunt Irma Behling and dear friend Maryann Carr. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by a sister Doris (Layard) Ehlert and Sister in law Maxine (John) Stone.

Cremation will take place and no formal services will be held.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Beverly E. Sorenson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments