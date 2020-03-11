Beverly E. Keller

November 17, 1923—March 7, 2020

RACINE — Beverly Elaine (nee: Hand) Keller, 96, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with her daughters by her side.

She was born in Rockford, Illinois on November 17, 1923, the daughter of the late Charles and Julia (nee: Thomas) Hand. On March 3, 1944, Beverly was united in marriage to Arthur ‘Art’ T. Keller in St. Louis, MO. She worked for Racine Unified as a teacher at Starbuck Junior High for 19 years.

Beverly was a long time member of Christ Church United Methodist. She was a member of Racine Women’s Club, Racine Symphony Guild, PEO, and DAR. Beverly was a pillar of Carthage College for over 60 years, one of the three Legacy Ladies.

Surviving are her five daughters, Carol (Lee) Dubs, Sharon (Alex) Matusevicius, Julia Ann (Mark) Ferris, Laura (Thomas) Devine and Martha (Alan Jones) Fergus; nine grandchildren, Susan (Scott) Kocen, Michael Heffernan, David (Karen) Ferris, Carrie (Casey) Lauer, Jessica (Nick Sander) Devine, Melissa (Rick) Devine-Brenner, Sharon (Kit) Wobeter, William Fergus III and Thomas (Regina Hiroaka) Fergus, 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Ellen Hand and brother-in-law, Rev. John Norman Keller. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.