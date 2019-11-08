Beverly E. Christopherson

August 2, 1934 — November 4, 2019

RACINE — Beverly “Bev” Esther Christopherson, 85, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee.

Bev was born to the late Nathan and Viola (nee: Kelbach) Eastman on August 2, 1934, in Racine. She was united in marriage to John Christopherson on May 26, 1955, in Racine. They were married for 53 years until John’s passing in 2008.

Bev worked at Motor Specialties for over 20 years, retiring in the early 2000s. She was a proud member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. When she was younger, Bev enjoyed square dancing, bowling, and camping. Bev was an avid QVC shopper. The highlight of Bev’s week for several years was every Wednesday, Bev and her sister would babysit Ellabea, Isabella, and Zoey. Bev never said a negative word towards anyone and she never complained; she always had a positive attitude. She will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Bev’s memory are her two sisters: Bea Olsen and Janice Tomasik; nieces and nephews: Dwayne (Karen) Eastman, Lori (Bob) Markovic, Betsy (Don) Danowski, Scott (Angie) Olsen, Amy (John) Fleming, Jeff (Jenny) Olsen, Doreen Ostergaard, and David Eastman; sisters-in-law: Joyce Eastman and Laura Eastman; as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

