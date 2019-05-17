Beverly "Bev" J. Weitkum (Nee Roberts)

April 16, 1935—May 10, 2019
RACINE—Beverly Joanne Weitkum, 84, passed in to eternal life, into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Friday, May 10, 2019.
A visitation will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 where family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The service will start at 12:30 p.m. with Amanda Stack officiating. A private interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. If desired, friends may send memorial contributions, condolences, or flowers to the family at Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
2621-634-3361
