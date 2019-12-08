Beverly "Bev" Gancarz

Beverly was born in Portland, Maine on January 17, 1931 to the late Ralph & Evelyn (nee: Rhodes) LePage. She was united in marriage with the love of her life, Stanley F. Gancarz (a career US Navy sailor) in Boston, MA. Serving in the military, Bev & Stanley lived in many places, including Japan, Hawaii and California. Stanley passed away on June 3, 1994. In 2007, Bev moved to Racine, WI to be closer to family. She was a proud & faithful member of the Salvation Army, American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.