Beverly "Bev" Gancarz

January 17, 1931 – November 27, 2019
RACINE – Beverly “Bev” Ann Gancarz, age 88, passed away peacefully at Parkview Gardens Assisted Living on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Beverly was born in Portland, Maine on January 17, 1931 to the late Ralph & Evelyn (nee: Rhodes) LePage. She was united in marriage with the love of her life, Stanley F. Gancarz (a career US Navy sailor) in Boston, MA. Serving in the military, Bev & Stanley lived in many places, including Japan, Hawaii and California. Stanley passed away on June 3, 1994. In 2007, Bev moved to Racine, WI to be closer to family. She was a proud & faithful member of the Salvation Army, American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are her son, Stephen (Kristin) Gancarz; daughter, Susan (Raymond) Carson; grandchildren, Sabrina & Michael Gancarz, Jordan (Brittany) Lockhart, Brenton & Ryan Stanphill; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Ava & Hayden Parent; other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Please join us for a memorial gathering celebrating Bev’s life on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Racine Yacht Club, One Barker Street, Racine, WI 53402.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.