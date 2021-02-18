 Skip to main content
Beverly Anne Winterle
Beverly Anne Winterle

Beverly Anne Winterle

March 21, 1936—February 16, 2021

Beverly Anne Winterle, Age 84, of Nixa passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was born March 21, 1936 in Olney, IL to Cyril and Margarite Wilson. Anne married Donald Winterle June 14, 1958 celebrating 62 years of marriage.

Anne attended Arkansas State Teachers College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. She taught one year in North Little Rock, AR before moving to Racine, WI. She was working at Western Publishing which is where she met Donald Winterle. They married soon thereafter. Anne became a stay at home mom to raise her children and provided her family with wonderful meals and a wonderful home. Anne loved to sew, making matching dresses for her daughters every Easter and Christmas, and she always made birthdays a big event for her kids. She studied her Bible daily and would help the women’s group at church. Anne was a very pleasant, nurturing, and private person.

Survivors include her husband Donald; her grown children Deborah Tidwell of Nixa; Andrew Winterle and his wife Kathy of San Antonio, TX; Bradley Winterle and his wife Jennifer of Nixa; seven grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents; daughters Teresa Winterle and Brenda Winterle; siblings Wilbur, Roger, and Steve Winterle; Margarite Wilson; and a great-granddaughter Jeniah Blunt.

No services are planned at this time.

Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.

