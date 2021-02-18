Beverly Anne Winterle

Anne attended Arkansas State Teachers College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. She taught one year in North Little Rock, AR before moving to Racine, WI. She was working at Western Publishing which is where she met Donald Winterle. They married soon thereafter. Anne became a stay at home mom to raise her children and provided her family with wonderful meals and a wonderful home. Anne loved to sew, making matching dresses for her daughters every Easter and Christmas, and she always made birthdays a big event for her kids. She studied her Bible daily and would help the women’s group at church. Anne was a very pleasant, nurturing, and private person.