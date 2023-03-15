RACINE—Beverly Ann Lunn, 74, passed away on March 11, 2023, at St. Monica’s Senior Living. A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, March 20, 2023, beginning with a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the start of the ceremony at 6:00 p.m. Donations to St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share online condolences, memories, or stories of Beverly.