May 22, 1940—July 29, 2022

ESTERO, FL /

CALEDONIA—Beverly Ann Dymerski Nee: Kress passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, with her family at her side at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL. Beverly was having declining health issues. She was born to Stanley and Lucille Kress on May 22, 1940 in Greenfield, WI.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years of marriage, Roman Dymerski; son, Craig Dymerski, Bismarck, ND; daughter, Kim (George) Hardy, Estero, FL; two grandchildren: Connor (Maddie) Dymerski, Cady (Kolton) Kautzman, both of Bismarck, ND area; two great-grandchildren: Camdyn Dymerski and Kash Kautzman; two step-grandchildren: Josh (Megan) Hardy, Tabatha Cichoski; six step-great-grandchildren: George, Penelope Hardy and Alexandria, Isabella, Jackson and Delilah Cichoski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Kress.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Beverly’s life will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:00 AM, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Racine, WI. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Wednesday, 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Beverly was cremated in Fort, Myers, FL. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover, sharing a vault with her husband, Roman, upon his passing. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested by the family.

