Nov. 26, 1936—Dec. 13, 2022

Beverly A. Wishau, age 86, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Beverly was born in Racine, November 26, 1936, daughter of the late Floyd and Josephine (Nee: DeFatte) Menke and was a lifelong resident of Racine. On October 13, 1956, she was united in marriage to Floyd J. Wishau, who preceded her in death, March 31, 2019.

Beverly was a true animal lover and an original founder of Animalov and Countryside Humane Society, devoting many countless years alongside recruited family members and dear friends. She was involved with and supported many local and national animal shelters and Veteran charities. She treasured time with her grandchildren, collecting antiques, going to the Fireside Theater and Sunday picnics at the farm with family. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons: Leland (Marla) Wishau, Mark (Tammy) Wishau; two grandchildren: Steven Wishau, Sarah (Adam) Martell; brother, Richard (Laura) Menke; brothers-in-law: James (Sherry) McClure, Skip (Marlene) VanKampen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband Floyd of sixty-two years, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jeanette; sisters: Marlene (Skip) VanKampen, Charlene “Sherry” (James) McClure.

Private funeral services have been held. Memorials to Valley of the Kings Sanctuary & Retreat (VotK.org) or Faithbridge Church have been suggested.

