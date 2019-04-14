Beverly A. Leinweber(Nee: Lonstrup/Fowlkes)
October 1, 1936—March 26, 2019
RACINE—Beverly Ann Leinweber, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
She was born in Eldorado, IL, October 1, 1936 daughter of the late Ethel (Nee: Goulston) and Donald Lonstrup.
Bev grew up in Racine and graduated from Lutheran High School “Class of 1954”. She was employed by Western Publishing for a number years and as a waitress at Wells Bros for over 20 years. On July 20, 1991 she was united in marriage to Ronald L. Leinweber. Bev was an avid gardener who enjoyed her plants and flowers. She also enjoyed bird watching and in her younger years bowling. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband, Ron; children, Terri (Kurt) Mandli, Don (Debbie) Fowlkes; grandchildren, Allen (Brandy) Smith, Lyndee (Brian) Anzalone, Mara, and Alei Mandli, Brayden Fowlkes; great grandchildren, Felicity, Elizabeth, and Otis Smith, Annistyn Anzalone; in-laws, Ione Davison, Phyllis Cummings, Ed (Sharon) Leinweber, Jean (Alvin) Elliott, Joyce (Rich) Gustin, Sharon (the late Joseph) Leinweber, Art Leinweber; special niece, Louise Goman; special friends, Terry and Andy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including her feline friends, Marshmallow and Eclipse.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Sid Bouldin officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Clark, Dr. Engel, the 3rd floor nursing staff at Ascension All Saints and Grace Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.