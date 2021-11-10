Beverly A. Johnson (nee: Hansen)

November 14, 1939—November 7, 2021

I was born in Racine on November 14, 1939, to Axel M. and Gladys C. (Gondert) Hansen, joining my brother James, which completed the family. I married my high school sweetheart, Carl J. Johnson, on June 9, 1962, at St. Edward’s Parish in Racine. Presently a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Parish in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

My early education was at St. John Nepomuk grade school and St. Catherine’s High School, graduating June of 1957. I attended Creighton University located in Omaha, Nebraska, and Dominican College in Racine, Wisconsin, and finally after completing the require internship at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine, I became a registered Medical Technologist. I worked as a technologist at St. Mary’s, St. Luke’s, Burlington Memorial, and Foundation Hospital in Milwaukee, and eventually my work career took me to J.C. Penny’s Catalog, Wisconsin Natural Gas, and I eventually retired from WE Energies in January 2001.

I also was fortunate to enjoy my children through Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and 4-H. I hope they remember those things as fondly as I do. And to all of them, I also remember all those sporting events, scholastic events and all those “daily things” too! With this love and guidance, we were able to raise five wonderful children. And if you did not physically see me, I was there, remember, sitting on your shoulder over the years. 49th Street was the scene of the family picnics, holidays, (my deviled eggs were in great demand), and the hot tub which brought grandchildren great joy. The grandchildren became interested in the same/different things their parents once had been, once again, Carl and I were abler to be on the sideline, cheerleaders and proud grandparents.

The children gave me opportunity to create colorful quilts and provide for all the many “repairs” that came in my sewing room. During my quiet times, a book would often be found in my hands, after I put the knitting needles away and baby quilts were finished. As a family, I could not ask for better, and as induvial people, you have made my heart sing!

Carl broadened my horizons with his love of waterskiing (taught me on Lake Michigan), boating, snowmobiling, and trap shooting. Time vacationing in Boulder Junction, Wisconsin at Pete’s Cabin during the summers and winters encouraged us to purchase Johnson retreat in Tipler, Wisconsin. This became the place where the children, their families, and friends were able to enjoy hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling and for future years.

In leaving to start my eternal life, the following special people have given me so much: Carl J. Johnson, my husband; son, Patrick J. Johnson and wife Phyllis (Orlowski); daughters: Marissa and Abigail of Franksville; deceased son, Lt. Cmdr. Martin C. Johnson and wife, Lisa Reiman, of California; daughter, Karen A. Lois and daughter, Karlee, of Mount Pleasant; son, Kevin Johnson and wife, Lisa Selness of Minnesota; and daughter, Brenda A. and husband, Brent McClure and daughters, Evangeline, Josephine, Emmagene, and step-daughter, Jasmine of Union Grove; brother, James H. and wife, Estelle Hansen of Sauk City and their children.

Each day I have seen God’s promise in the glory of His rainbow and the beauty of the butterfly. So, to my family and friends, thanks for letting me share some of your life, and please remember mine with laughter and smiles. “If you listen with your heart, you will hear me whisper, “I Love You!”

I was predeceased by my parents, Axel M. and Gladys C. (nee: Gondert) Hansen; son, Lt. Cmdr. Martin C. Johnson, USN; father-in-law, Maurice Martens and mother-in-law, Daisy F. (Evenson) Stoner.

Honoring my wishes, cremation will take place and a private family service will be held. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

