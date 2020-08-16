× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 20, 1948—July 14, 2020

RACINE—Beverly A. Hund, age 71, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Monica’s Memory Care. She was born in West Allis, WI, July 20, 1948, daughter of the late Howard and Arlene (Nee:Bartz) Hund.

Bev was a dedicated school teacher who was employed by Kenosha Unified School District for 42 years. She taught first grade at Jeffery Elementary School and was honored as “Teacher of the Year” in 2015. Teaching was not just her job, it was her passion. When she was not at school teaching, she was busy buying beautiful stuffed bears, school supplies, children’s books, or teacher materials for her students. Bev also enjoyed special get-togethers with friends and walks with her good friend Mary Andrews.

Bev was a very sweet, kind, caring and compassionate person. She always had kind words and a beautiful smile for everyone. She was a strong community activist and a strong union and women’s rights advocate. She had a deep faith in God.

Bev is survived by good friends and many former students. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.

Bev has been laid to rest at Appleton Highland Memorial Park beside her Mother and Father.