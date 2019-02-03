January 7, 1924—January 25, 2019
RACINE – Beverly A. Hagen, nee Nelson, 95, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Friday, January 25, 2019.
Beverly was born in Mondovi, WI on January 7, 1924, to Charles R. and Lucile (nee, Brinkman) Nelson. She graduated from Mondovi High School and Buffalo County Teachers College. She had many fond memories of growing up in a large family in small-town Wisconsin. On January 8, 1946, she married Marlin R. Hagen. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2012. In 1964 the family moved from Alma to Racine where Beverly worked for the Gottfredson Insurance Agency for many years.
Survivors include her children, Roberta (Randall) Youngs, Michael (Karen) Hagen and Kim Hagen; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a great great grandson. Beverly is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Majil Steiner, Myrna Hagen, Bonnie Nelson, Donald (Nell) Nelson, Wayne (Marje) Nelson, Rodney (Judy) Nelson, Neil (Linda) Nelson; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother John.
A private family memorial service will be held. Inurnment will take place alongside her husband, Marlin at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Monica’s Senior Living or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
