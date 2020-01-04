May, 1, 1930—January 1, 2020

Beverley Joanne Laycock, 89, 5625 Sandpiper Drive, Stevens Point, formerly of Racine, died Jan. 1.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:30 AM until the time of services at the church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was born May, 1, 1930, in Racine, the daughter of Arthur and Carrie (Petersen) Surendonk.

In 1949 she graduated from Park High School. She was married in 1952 and soon divorced.

She was a switchboard operator at St. Luke’s Hospital for 25 years.

Survivors include her daughter Debbie (Keith) Bradley, Almond; three grandsons, five great-grandchildren and two cousins, Karin (the late Guy) Wells, Racine, and Dr. Robert (Bernice) Petersen, Provo, Utah.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com