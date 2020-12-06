Beverley J. Dederich

December 27, 1928 – November 26, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI (formerly of Racine) — Beverley J. (nee: Hansen) Dederich, age 91, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie.
Beverley was born in Chicago, IL on December 27, 1928 to the late George and Ellen (nee: Jensen) Hansen. She graduated from Kelly High School of Chicago in 1946. After high school, Beverley worked hard as a telephone operator for Wisconsin Bell for many years.
On July 1, 1950 in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, James R. Dederich. They were longtime members of St. Edward Catholic Church. Born with a beautiful voice, Beverley proudly sang with Sweet Adelines for many years. She also enjoyed gardening and taking care of their family home. With the gift to gab, she often went for walks where she could visit with her neighbors and friends. Above all, Beverley was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother who loved spending time with her entire family.
Surviving are her daughter, Leah (Jasper) Calo; former daughter-in-law, Susie Lemanski; grandchildren, Erica (Christopher) Frye, John (Jen) Drascic and Jeni Drascic; great-grandchildren, Christian, CJ, Garrick, Noah, and Liam; nieces, nephews, other dear relatives & friends.
In addition to her parents, Beverley was preceded in death by her husband, James; beloved son, Jay Dederich; brother, George “Bud” Hansen; sister, Shirley (Tony) DeMato; sisters-in-law, Genevieve (Gilbert) Hansen, Mary (Dick) Luedtke and Mildred (Bob) Braudrick; and brothers-in-law Frank (Marie) and Bob (Mary) Dederich.
During this time of the worldwide pandemic, private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Mound Cemetery. In memory of Beverley, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.