Beverley J. Dederich

Beverley was born in Chicago, IL on December 27, 1928 to the late George and Ellen (nee: Jensen) Hansen. She graduated from Kelly High School of Chicago in 1946. After high school, Beverley worked hard as a telephone operator for Wisconsin Bell for many years.

On July 1, 1950 in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, James R. Dederich. They were longtime members of St. Edward Catholic Church. Born with a beautiful voice, Beverley proudly sang with Sweet Adelines for many years. She also enjoyed gardening and taking care of their family home. With the gift to gab, she often went for walks where she could visit with her neighbors and friends. Above all, Beverley was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother who loved spending time with her entire family.