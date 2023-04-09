Beverley "Bev" Cook

Oct. 11, 1930 - Dec. 20, 2022

NAPLES, FL - Beverley "Bev" Cook (nee Foss), 92, formerly of Washington Island, WI and Sturgeon Bay, WI and Naples FL, was called Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Joanne's House of Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL.

Raised her family with husband, Thomas, in Racine where Tom was President of Walker Manufacturing. In retirement, enjoyed time in Naples, FL, and Sturgeon Bay and Washington Island.

A caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Missed by children: Gary, Debbie, Greg, and Brian (Lisa); grandsons: Jason (Denise) and Douglas; great-granddaughter, Liberty; and great-grandson, Joel; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Tom; daughter-in-law, Kathy; grandson, Russell; brothers: Doug, Dave, and Bob; along with many dear friends and relatives - most notably her first cousin/"sister", Barbara Hansen.

Funeral Service, 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1763 Town Line Road, Washington Island, WI 54246 with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated for Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Washington Island Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted with Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay, WI. View FULL OBITUARY tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.