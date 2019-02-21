Try 1 month for 99¢
Beulah V. (nee: Carter) Brown Williams

Kenosha—Beulah V. (nee: Carter) Brown Williams, age 100, peacefully passed away in her own home on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Her motto: “Lord let my last days be my best days!”.

Her Homegoing Celebration Service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 11am until the time of service. Bishop R.L. Webb will be the eulogist and Pastor Roy L. Carter will be officiating.

Interment will be in Greenridge Cemetery on Monday at 9am.

Celebrate
the life of: Beulah V. (nee: Carter) Brown Williams
