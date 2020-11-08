Yorkville – Beulah K. Skewes, age 92, passed away, after a brief illness, at Ascension All Saints on November 4, 2020. She was born in Oak Creek, Wisconsin to Edwin and Cora (nee: Borchardt) Hauerwas on April 13, 1928. She was united in marriage to Edgar Skewes on June 4, 1949. She lived and contributed to the Skewes farm since her marriage. Her early life was spent in Oak Creek, where she attended the Oakwood State Grade School and South Milwaukee High School. She was a member of the choir and a Sunday school teacher at Oak Creek Community Church. Beulah attended the Racine Kenosha Teacher's College in Union Grove and completed her degrees in education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She taught grade school at Oakwood Road, Milwaukee County and Fritchen Apple School and Union Grove Elementary in Racine County. Beulah was of service to the community, including membership in Union Grove BPW as President and Treasurer, and District Director of Southeast Wisconsin District. She continued her service as an active member of the Racine Farm Bureau, the Union Grove United Methodist Church and the Union Grove Food Bank Board. Beulah was an avid bowler, winning many awards and a member of the 500 Club. She loved her family, her farm, gardening, and The Price is Right. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edgar, sister and brother-in-law Myrtle and Kenneth Vincent, and nephew Rick Vincent. She is survived by her sons, Linton (Diane) Skewes, Jeff Skewes, and grandchildren Nathan (Johanna) Skewes and Justin (Mandy) Skewes. Also, great grandchildren Owen, Lilly, Lane, Easton, Declan, Rhett, and Keston and other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Yorkville United Methodist Church.